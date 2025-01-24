One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

AMD stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

