Oppenheimer Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $225.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $443,540.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,870,698.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,975.17. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.