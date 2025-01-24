Oracle Corporation Reports Favorable Judgement in Derivative Litigation, 8-K Filing Reveals

On January 21, 2025, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) disclosed in its latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission details of a significant legal development. The filing revealed that in the derivative litigation related to Oracle’s acquisition of NetSuite Inc., the Supreme Court of the State of Delaware ruled in favor of defendants Larry Ellison, Chairman and

Get alerts:

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oracle’s 8K filing here.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More