Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.