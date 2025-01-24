Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

