Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

