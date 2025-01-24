Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $78.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.