Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.84 ($0.49), with a volume of 316479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.60 ($0.49).

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10. The company has a market capitalization of £753.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,308.63, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

