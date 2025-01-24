Parcl (PRCL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.26 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Parcl has a market capitalization of $54.26 million and approximately $27.80 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parcl has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parcl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.2518954 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $27,262,703.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

