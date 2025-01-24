Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,295 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

