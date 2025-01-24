Park Place Capital Corp Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $172.30 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

