Parker-Hannifin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE:PH opened at $679.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $463.16 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.74.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

