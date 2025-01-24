Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,798,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,242,000 after purchasing an additional 399,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.62 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

