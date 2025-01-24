Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG opened at $202.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.30 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

