Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $37.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

