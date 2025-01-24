Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

