Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 300,149 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $33.53 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

