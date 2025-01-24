Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 864 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.57 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

