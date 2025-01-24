Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,693,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

