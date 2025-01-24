PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PBCO Financial Stock Performance
PBCO Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870. PBCO Financial has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.33.
About PBCO Financial
