PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PBCO Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870. PBCO Financial has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.33.

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

