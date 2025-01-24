Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 28.21%.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $19.35 during trading hours on Thursday. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

