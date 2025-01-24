PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after buying an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

PEP opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

