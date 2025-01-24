Perpetual Ltd Makes New $361,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,212 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,424. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.