Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $219.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $202.25 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

