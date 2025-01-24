Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $587,092.80 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
