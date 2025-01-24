Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.61. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Princeton Bancorp

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.