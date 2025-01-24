Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of CP opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

