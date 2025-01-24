Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.