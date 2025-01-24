Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 216,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $414.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.47. The company has a market cap of $411.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

