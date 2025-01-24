ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 378,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 747,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

