Q4 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Reduced by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:TXO opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $237,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,833.12. This represents a 17.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Hutton acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $962,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,767,448.60. The trade was a 1.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,690 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the third quarter worth $559,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.