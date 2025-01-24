Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 42.6% – Here’s What Happened

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.34 ($0.04). Approximately 73,752,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 12,733,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.82 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.76.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

