Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 8,333,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 55,535,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Quantum-Si

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

