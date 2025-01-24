Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.20 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($1.96), with a volume of 1992359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.30 ($1.91).

Quilter Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,019.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.