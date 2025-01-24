Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 907.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,144,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $228.17 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.