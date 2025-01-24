Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 52 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EMCOR Group by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EME opened at $531.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.07 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

