Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 607 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

