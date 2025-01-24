Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.