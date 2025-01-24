Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

