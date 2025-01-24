Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $225.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

