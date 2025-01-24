Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $180.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

