Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

