Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

