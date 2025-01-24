Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.06. 1,764,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,795,993,000 after acquiring an additional 625,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,636,000 after purchasing an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 464,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,226,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $279,600,000 after buying an additional 323,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.