Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2025 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.82. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,980.32. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $232,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,207.75. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,216 shares of company stock worth $2,799,276. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

