Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 4,712,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,513,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $666.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
