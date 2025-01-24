Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of KKR opened at $165.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

