Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

