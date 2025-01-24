Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

