Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Major Shareholder Park Lp Genesis II Sells 150,000 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,528,359.29. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,802,000.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,296,228.50.

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71.

On Friday, December 27th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,526,891.30.

Redwire Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.17. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 422,854 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

