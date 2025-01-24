Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 9,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Relevant Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.
Relevant Gold Company Profile
Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.
