Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/23/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Polaris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.
- 1/17/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 1/7/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2024 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2024 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/10/2024 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/28/2024 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Polaris Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PII stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 1,225,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
