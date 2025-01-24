Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Polaris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

1/17/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2025 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

1/7/2025 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2024 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/28/2024 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Polaris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 1,225,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

